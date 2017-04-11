More pellets for CSL Assiniboine

The CSL Assiniboine was an early arrival this year when she came under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge on March 27 to get fuel before moving over the BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) to load iron ore pellets. She was back again today (above, April 11, 2017) to follow the same path. Last year and the year before, she made 11 trips here. Last year, on 10 of those trips, she loaded at BNSF, but on her last trip of the season, on January 7th, she brought in a cargo of salt she discharged at Hallett #8 before crossing the St. Louis River to load iron ore pellets at the CN Dock.