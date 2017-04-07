The real first vessel under the Lift Bridge

Not until April 20 did the E. N. Saunders come in off the lake to become the first vessel to navigate from Sault Ste. Marie to Duluth and enter through the canal, under the bridge. Back in 1871, the Frank C. Fero, a tugboat, became the very first vessel to go through the canal. That was on Sunday, April 30, the day after the dredger Ishpheming finished its initial cut of the canal after taking its first bite out of Portage Street on Minnesota Point September 5, 1870. The first vessel to pass below the Aerial Lift Bridge was the Corps of Engineers tug USS Essayons on March 29, 1930. The first automobile passed over the transfer bridge on April 8, 1905. The first car to drive over the lift bridge did so on January 12, 1930; the first streetcar passed over the lift bridge on March 29, 1930. Read about the life of Duluth’s Aerial Transfer Bridge, predecessor to the Aerial Lift Bridge, here. Thanks to Zenithcity.com for top picture and text; to Duluth Public Library for picture just above