Mayor Larson welcomes Captain Morosanu to Duluth

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson welcomed Lake Ontario Captain Costelus Morosanu to the city, congratulating him for bringing the first salt water vessel of the season into port on Sunday, April 2, 2017. While visitors were along to welcome the Captain and his crew to Duluth, longshoremen at Riverland Ag were loading 19,000 tons of spring wheat into the ship’s cargo holds (below). With good weather, they hope to complete loading on Tuesday evening, after which they will depart for Italy, where their cargo will be used to create pasta, some of which will likely make its way back to the United States. Prior to Duluth, the ship was working between Liverpool and the Netherlands before loading scrap in Latvia that they took to Laplace, Louisiana, on the Mississippi River just north of New Orleans. From there they left the Gulf of Mexico and sailed north along the East Coast of the United States to Halifax for fuel before entering the St. Lawrence Seaway system and to make their long trip to Duluth.