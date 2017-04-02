|The Lake Ontario came in from her anchorage off the Duluth piers at 5:39 pm on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
|With an assist from the tug Kentucky, she moved over to Riverland Ag/Duluth Storage on Rice’s Point to load grain. Before entering the St. Lawrence Seaway for Duluth, she discharged cargo at Halifax, Nova Scotia. Beginning Monday morning, she will load approximately 19,000 metric tons of spring wheat at Riverland Ag/Duluth Storage. With good weather, she will depart for Italy late Tuesday.
Lake Ontario first salt water ship 2017
