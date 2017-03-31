John B. Aird here for pellets

The John B. Aird arrived Duluth at noon on March 31, 2017. She will follow the Baie St. Paul loading iron ore pellets at the CN dock in West Duluth. It is the first trip of the new season for both Canadian flagged vessels. The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin will be the 3rd consecutive Canadian vessel to pick up pellets at the CN after she arrives later today. I like to see the Aird here; she has one of the most interesting looks of any vessels that visit Duluth. I just updated the images for the Aird that I have from past visits; you can see that on the Aird page.