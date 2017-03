by

The Lee A. Tregurtha left Duluth at 4:00 this afternoon, March 23, 2017. She was the 4th laker to depart Duluth in the new season. The Paul R. Tregurtha is likely to be the first laker to arrive in the Twin Ports although she has not left yet. She is expected to depart later tonight with coal for Silver Bay, giving her time to get back for more coal and celebrate her status of 5th laker out/first laker in!!