|Two days ago, an East wind drove a lot of Lake Superior ice to our end of the Lake (above). Yesterday and today, we have had very high winds out of the west. Above, on March 6 we see the result of the East Wind, with a lot of ice in front of Duluth. After two days of West wind, a lot of that ice went back to the Lake. The Duluth harbor, connected to Lake Superior by the Duluth ship canal, followed the pattern, as you would expect. Two days ago, the harbor was full of ice, now it is full of blue water.
|Images from the NOAA – Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, with a nice animation of the events.
Lake Superior ice blown around by wind
March 8, 2017 by 2 Comments
Comments
Good point Rita, but not always true. The other end of the lake, say in Whitefish Point, has the same problem we do, only in reverse. West winds blow the ice away from Duluth but toward Whitefish Point at the other end of the lake. Mother Nature always has the last word.
Talk about the winds of change. I am always amazed what the wind can do. Since the prevailing winds are from the west, maybe they will stay from the west for a while till the boats get out of the harbor. That would make things a lot easier ice free. Looking forward to the start of a safe season.