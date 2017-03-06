More ice from the East Wind

All the ice I saw today was loose, blown in last night through that convenient opening we have called the Duluth Ship Canal. It looks like most of the harbor, ship canal and out into the lake a ways is filled with this loose ice. Even though the next 7 days are going to be significantly colder than today (44 degrees on March 6 2017), there is too much daylight for the ice to have a chance to survive and cause problems for ship traffic, which may begin on March 22 when the Paul R. Tregurtha departs her winter berth to take a cargo of coal to Silver Bay. At the moment, that is the only coal shipment scheduled this year within Lake Superior. Her next trip would be her usual route to St. Clair, Michigan at Detroit Edison.