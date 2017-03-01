Pathfinder in Cleveland

According to AIS, the Pathfinder (see post below) made it to the Cleveland Bulk Terminal last night (February 28, 2017) (top, left). If things go the way I at least think they will, after loading iron ore pellets there, she will move over to the Cuyahoga River and slowly move up to the ArcelorMittal steel mill, lower right. That curly thing between the two is the Cuyahoga River shipping channel, her route to the steel plant, about a 6 mile trip. That shows why the 1,000 footers drop their pellets at the Terminal and let the smaller vessels navigate the river. Click the above for a larger look. Go here for some spectacular pictures of the area.