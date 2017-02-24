Early Spring??
February 24, 2017 by Leave a Comment
|After a fake Spring, it is February 24, 2017 and it is cold again but Duluth stayed just north of a big snow storm going east. The lake is still blue, and below, the harbor ice has moved back, toward Superior. But it will come back, I think; we shall see.
|Above, February 24, 2017; below, pictures taken February 18, 2017
|We have had a warm winter, no day warmer than today (February 18, 2017) when it was 50 degrees. Today, it looks like we won’t have too much trouble starting the new season about a month from now, but don’t bet on it. The ice you see in the harbor, below, will likely be blown around a lot in the next month. A wind from the west can take some of it under the Lift Bridge and out into Lake Superior. The next day, an East wind could bring it back in. I will post some more pictures as it moves around. It appears to fill the Superior channel, top right, now.
Copyright © 2017 · Prose Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Leave a Comment