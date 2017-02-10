Tug Cleveland being built in Cleveland

The February 10th, 2017 edition of NRP’s Marketplace (click above to listen) carried a nice story about the Great Lakes Towing Company building a new tug, the Cleveland (model at left), during the Great Lakes winter break. Below, workers are building the new tug in Great Lakes Towing’s own shipyard in Cleveland. At the right, GLT’s president Joe Starck talking to the Marketplace reporter about their new tug. Pictures from Markeplace web page.