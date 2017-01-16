Lee A. Tregurtha draws a crowd & a flag

|The Lee A. Tregurtha arrived Duluth at 1:43 early in the afternoon of January 16, 2017. She was the last of 9 boats that will spend the winter layup in Duluth Superior.
|A large crowd and one flag welcomed them into the Duluth Ship Canal. That is Jason Fyten in the brown/orange coat below the flag taking a picture while his girl friend, Amanda Victorson waves their flag. Jason is a summer tour guide on the William A. Irvin. He purchased the flag at Anchor Bay Outfitters (At Anchor Bay Outfitters we live the Sailor life. We design Boat Watcher gear that is voted on and approved by our customers and friends. #BoatWatchersRock). The flag flew on the Irvin last summer and will probably be there again this coming summer.
|When you look at the flag from the front, as I seemed to have neglected to do, it reads:
Boat
Watcher
