Winter Layup 2016-17

January 14, 2017 by 6 Comments
VESSEL DOCK/LOCATION Arrival Date
American Century Clure Terminal Berth 11 January 3, 2017
American Spirit Clure Terminal Berth 8/9 January 7, 2017
Burns Harbor Enbridge Dock January 9, 2017
Herbert C. Jackson Fraser Shipyards January 10, 2017
Paul R. Tregurtha Midwest Energy January 10, 2017
Philip R. Clarke Clure Terminal Berth 1 Sunday, Jan 15 (5:55am)
Arthur M. Anderson CN Dock (east side of 6) Sunday, Jan 15 (12:17pm)
Lee A. Tregurtha Fraser Shipyards Monday, Jan 16 (1:43pm)
Roger Blough Clure Terminal Berth 4 Sunday, Jan 16 (5:53am)
  1. Darlene Sisco says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:24 pm

  2. jeff says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Here’s a complete list from boat http://www.boatnerd.com/layup/layup16-17.htmnerd

  3. Brent R. says:
    January 15, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I see Presque Isle approaching the Soo Locks. It looks like they’ll be there in 15 minutes. I assume this will be the final ship this season.

  4. Casna says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I used to have a wonderful PDF version of the port facilities and usage map that showed all the berths etc. but I lost its URL when my tablet broke down taking all my bookmarks with it. I’m sure the source is still there if someone can tell me where it is. I can’t do the nice new Port of Duluth ‘tour’ map because it uses Flash so please don’t bother suggesting that. I need a conventional non- interactive map.

