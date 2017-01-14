|VESSEL
|DOCK/LOCATION
|Arrival Date
|American Century
|Clure Terminal Berth 11
|January 3, 2017
|American Spirit
|Clure Terminal Berth 8/9
|January 7, 2017
|Burns Harbor
|Enbridge Dock
|January 9, 2017
|Herbert C. Jackson
|Fraser Shipyards
|January 10, 2017
|Paul R. Tregurtha
|Midwest Energy
|January 10, 2017
|Philip R. Clarke
|Clure Terminal Berth 1
|Sunday, Jan 15 (5:55am)
|Arthur M. Anderson
|CN Dock (east side of 6)
|Sunday, Jan 15 (12:17pm)
|Lee A. Tregurtha
|Fraser Shipyards
|Monday, Jan 16 (1:43pm)
|Roger Blough
|Clure Terminal Berth 4
|Sunday, Jan 16 (5:53am)
Winter Layup 2016-17
January 14, 2017 by 6 Comments
Comments
.
Here’s a complete list from boat http://www.boatnerd.com/layup/layup16-17.htmnerd
I see Presque Isle approaching the Soo Locks. It looks like they’ll be there in 15 minutes. I assume this will be the final ship this season.
I used to have a wonderful PDF version of the port facilities and usage map that showed all the berths etc. but I lost its URL when my tablet broke down taking all my bookmarks with it. I’m sure the source is still there if someone can tell me where it is. I can’t do the nice new Port of Duluth ‘tour’ map because it uses Flash so please don’t bother suggesting that. I need a conventional non- interactive map.
This one?
http://www.tmacog.org/Transportation/Map_Gallery_images/Transportation/Great_Lakes_Dry_Docks.pdf
Nope, the one I meant was for the Duluth-Superior port only. However I haven’t seen this one before and it’ll quite helpful when reading boatnerd. I’ve bookmarked it ( I’ve got to backup my tablet this time) so thanks! I was wondering about you, Brent . I haven’t seen comments from you recently. Nice to hear from you again!