New tug for port arrives

Built in 1974 by the Marinette Marine Corporation of Marinette, Wisconsin for the United States Navy, this 107 foot long tug was purchased from the Navy in 2002 by McAllister Towing and Transportation of New York, and named Daniel McAllister. In 2015, she was purchased by Great Lakes Towing and renamed Huron. She arrived Duluth to join the Great Lakes Towing Twin Ports fleet on January 2, 2017.

More pictures and information here