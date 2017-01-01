Old year and Happy New year

I am not a big fan of the ‘Christmas tree’ you see in the middle of the picture above rising up in front of the Frontenac as she came into port on Saturday morning, December 31, 2016. The lights are out at Bentleyville for another year, and soon, I hope, the tree will be gone. By then most of the vessel traffic will be over, but I will patiently wait for the new season, when the leaves will return to the trees, the branches of which are now visible framing my picture. But I am not complaining. Below, is an unobstructed view of the Frontenac but by then, the sun was not a big help to my picture, but I am not complaining. Most should be so lucky to have Christmas trees, leaves and the sun to worry about.