|I am not a big fan of the ‘Christmas tree’ you see in the middle of the picture above rising up in front of the Frontenac as she came into port on Saturday morning, December 31, 2016. The lights are out at Bentleyville for another year, and soon, I hope, the tree will be gone. By then most of the vessel traffic will be over, but I will patiently wait for the new season, when the leaves will return to the trees, the branches of which are now visible framing my picture. But I am not complaining. Below, is an unobstructed view of the Frontenac but by then, the sun was not a big help to my picture, but I am not complaining. Most should be so lucky to have Christmas trees, leaves and the sun to worry about.
|The Frontenac was here to load iron ore pellets at the CN in West Duluth. She departed, this morning at 5:00 (above). Below, the Whitefish Bay departed the port this morning, January 1, 2017, after discharging a cargo of salt at the Hallett #8 dock in Superior. I think she left here on her way to load iron ore pellets at the BN.
|With the Western end of Lake Superior available for parking this afternoon, the Paul R. Tregurtha sat just behind the American Integrity above, at the right, and below, a little closer. They were I think both waiting to load iron ore pellets at Two Harbors. But it is dark outside and AIS is still recovering from New Years Eve, as I guess are all my usual sources. So I will go home and watch the last football game of the regular season.
Old year and Happy New year
January 1, 2017
