CSL Laurentian departs after 8th trip this year

The CSL Laurentien arrived here on December 28, 2016, coming through the Superior entry to load iron ore pellets at the BNSF dock. After that she went over to Calumet for fuel and departed (above) Thursday morning, December 29, 2016 at 11:30. This was her 8th trip to the Twin Ports this season. She loaded at BNSF on 5 of those trips. She also loaded coal at Midwest Energy twice and took iron ore pellets from the CN dock once.