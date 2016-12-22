American Integrity replaced by the Herbert C. Jackson.

Above, the American Integrity departed Duluth today (December 22, 2016) at 1:30 in the afternoon with 68,000 tons of coal loaded at Midwest Energy Resources. She will deliver a split load to Detroit Edison power plants at Monroe and St. Clair. This was her 31st trip to the Twin Ports this season; she made 30 trips last year.

The Herbert C. Jackson came in this morning at 10:56 and is seen below getting fuel at Calumet before taking the American Integrity’s place at Midwest Energy. She will load 16,000 tons of coal to take to Trenton, Michigan for the Trenton Channel Power Plant operated by Detroit Edison. The Jackson had her steam engine replaced with a new, energy-efficient diesel engine at Fraser Shipyards in Superior over the winter and departed the shipyard on September of this year. This is only her 4th trip here this season.