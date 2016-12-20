|The Algoway has only been here six times since 2003. She came under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge on Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2016 and deposited the large pile of salt you see in the picture just below. Since then, the pile has become a gathering spot for a lot of trucks, a Black Friday for salt trucks. I took this picture early this morning (Tuesday morning, December 20, 2016). Below that is a picture I took of the Algowood depositing a similar pile at the Duluth Salt Dock, now known as Compass Minerals, on November 18, 2915.
|The Duluth plant distributes salt for a variety of uses, including consumer deicing and water conditioning, bulk deicing for highways and mineral blocks for livestock.
Salt: in by boat, out by truck
December 20, 2016 by 3 Comments
Comments
You took that picture on November 18, 2915? Talk about futuristic!
Does anyone know what ship’s pilot house is in the background of the first picture?
Irvin L. Clymer