Salt: in by boat, out by truck

The Algoway has only been here six times since 2003. She came under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge on Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2016 and deposited the large pile of salt you see in the picture just below. Since then, the pile has become a gathering spot for a lot of trucks, a Black Friday for salt trucks. I took this picture early this morning (Tuesday morning, December 20, 2016). Below that is a picture I took of the Algowood depositing a similar pile at the Duluth Salt Dock, now known as Compass Minerals, on November 18, 2915.