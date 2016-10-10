Speer makes rare visit to Duluth

The Edgar B. Speer arrived through the Duluth ship canal this morning (October 10, 2016) at 11:20. She is currently at the Port Terminal taking a short delay. This is only the 3rd time this season we have seen her in Duluth, and she will likely leave here to load iron ore pellets in Two Harbors. She has been a regular visitor in Two Harbors all season, going there for iron ore pellets about 5 times a month. She takes most, if not all, of the Two Harbors pellets to steel mills in Gary, Indiana. This year she did load iron ore pellets at the BNSF Superior on June 14th and at CN Duluth on August 22nd.