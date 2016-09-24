Built in West Germany in 1959, Cedarglen is still going strong

The Cedarglen was built in 1959 in West Germany as the Ems Ore. She was built to carry iron ore from Venezuela to Europe. She was purchased by a Canadian company in 1976 to carry iron ore from Labrador to Hamilton, Ontario. The Patterson shipping company in Thunder Bay bought her in 1988. She carried grain and iron ore for them before the Patterson fleet was sold off in 2002 and she became the Cedarglen. She was an occasional visitor to the Twin Ports until 2011 when she made about 10 trips here a year for two years before going back to being an occasional visitor. This trip is her first visit here since August, 2014. She is loading grain at CHS in Superior. She has carried grain, coal and iron ore pellets from many docks, although I think this is her first grain cargo loaded here (today being September 24, 2016) since August, 2010.