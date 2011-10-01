|Becca Nelson, foreground, was giving some kayaking tips to Victoria Pfingsten while the Baltic Carrier was sitting at anchor off the Duluth piers. This on October 1, 2011; notice no ice or snow, or falling leaves for that matter, but Becca’s woolen cap is proof enough that it was a bit cold out there.
What does “CN, Duluth” mean
Paul, Baltic Carrier belongs to a company called Bockstiegel Reederei GMBH & Co., based in Emden, Germany. They manage many of the vessels in the “BBC” fleet.
It appears that the Baltic Carrier is one of a class of several sister ships built in 2010 and 2011, each having “Baltic” as the first word in her name. Some of the other sisters include the Baltic Trader, Baltic Island, Baltic Cruiser, Baltic Steamer, and Baltic Voyager. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see more “Baltic ____” sisters visiting the Twin Ports in the future.
Hi Ken. Being of Baltic (Latvian) extraction myself, I always pay attention to vessels with names that invoke that region. Who does the Baltic Carrier belong to?
interesting scene. why does the baltic carrier have one crane up?
Nice shot Ken! I’ve always wanted to go kayaking on Superior.