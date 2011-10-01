Leave a comment

3 boats off the Duluth piers

    E.D.

    Paul, Baltic Carrier belongs to a company called Bockstiegel Reederei GMBH & Co., based in Emden, Germany. They manage many of the vessels in the “BBC” fleet.

    It appears that the Baltic Carrier is one of a class of several sister ships built in 2010 and 2011, each having “Baltic” as the first word in her name. Some of the other sisters include the Baltic Trader, Baltic Island, Baltic Cruiser, Baltic Steamer, and Baltic Voyager. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see more “Baltic ____” sisters visiting the Twin Ports in the future.

    Paul Sando

    Hi Ken. Being of Baltic (Latvian) extraction myself, I always pay attention to vessels with names that invoke that region. Who does the Baltic Carrier belong to?