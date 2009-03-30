|Twelve boats spent the winter layup in the port; two of them plan to depart today; the James R. Barker with coal for Marquette, and the Lee A. Tregurtha light to Two Harbors to load iron ore pellets. A surprising late addition to the Monday schedule is the Alpena. It usually makes its first appearance here around the middle of April but will be here about noon with a cargo of cement for the Lafarge dock in Superior. The early arrival is a bit surprising since, according to the Alpena News, Lafarge is in the process of laying off 130 employees at their cement plant in Alpena, Michigan, also the home port of the Alpena. It is seen above in the Duluth ship canal in August 2006.
Alpena arrives Duluth with cement
March 30, 2009 by 3 Comments
A familiar sight on the lakes as long as I can remember.
I boarded the Leon Fraser on the 10th of November, 1959, at the end of the steel strike, as deck maintenance man. The Captain was G.J. (Gus) Olsen. I was discharged on the 24th of December, 1959, and returned the following spring, the 5th of April, 1960. Laid up for the winter at Monroe, Mich in mid November. I used to give the Capt’n his haircuts that season. I also got to meet his wife & young daughter the week they sailed with us. A fine family!
We also had a great cook, Nelson Sturdevandt (??spelling). Great memories!!
I was on the LEON FRASER in 67 when it was making round trips from Duluth to Ohio, then out to, I believe, Sept-Iles Quebec, Canada. When loaded, came in to Gary Ind or South Chicago, then empty back to Duluth which made a 21 or 23 day round trip.
Best adventure and got paid for it…
Thanks for the memories..Leon Fraser