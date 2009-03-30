Alpena arrives Duluth with cement

Twelve boats spent the winter layup in the port; two of them plan to depart today; the James R. Barker with coal for Marquette, and the Lee A. Tregurtha light to Two Harbors to load iron ore pellets. A surprising late addition to the Monday schedule is the Alpena . It usually makes its first appearance here around the middle of April but will be here about noon with a cargo of cement for the Lafarge dock in Superior. The early arrival is a bit surprising since, according to the Alpena News, Lafarge is in the process of laying off 130 employees at their cement plant in Alpena, Michigan, also the home port of the Alpena. It is seen above in the Duluth ship canal in August 2006.