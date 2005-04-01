|The Paul R. Tregurtha will be here today to load coal at Midwest Energy Resources in Superior. It will discharge all 61,000 tons of coal it loads here at the St. Clair power plant of Detroit Edison. The Tregurtha is the largest boat working the Great Lakes at 1,013 feet and 6 inches long and is a frequent visitor to the Twin Ports.
|*submitted to the Duluth News Tribune for publication on 4/1/2005
Largest boat working the Great Lakes, the Paul R. Tregurtha will be here
April 1, 2005 by 1 Comment
Comments
Magnificent vessel.